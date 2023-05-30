 Skip to main content
Christie allies launch super PAC ahead of expected 2024 run

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks at the Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, on March 27.

 Brian Snyder/Reuters

(CNN) — Allies of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have formed a super PAC to support an expected Republican presidential bid.

The outside group, Tell It Like It Is, has launched a website boosting Christie’s candidacy and encouraging his presence on the GOP debate stage, saying it would “ensure our party engages in the robust, direct, truth-telling conversation we need to start winning again.”

