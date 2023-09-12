 Skip to main content
Chinese insurance boss sentenced to life in jail for corruption

Wang Bin, pictured in 2021 in Beijing, has been sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve after being found guilty of corruption.

 VCG/Getty Images

Hong Kong (CNN) — Wang Bin, the former chairman of one of China’s biggest life insurers, will spend the rest of his life in jail after a court found him guilty of corruption.

Wang, 64, was given a death sentence, suspended for two years, at the end of which he will serve a life sentence with no possibility of commutation or parole, according to a ruling posted Tuesday by an intermediate court in the city of Jinan, in China’s eastern Shandong province.

