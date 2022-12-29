 Skip to main content
Chinese fighter jet intercepts US recon aircraft with 'unsafe maneuver,' US Defense Department says

A Chinese fighter jet intercepted a US reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea and performed an “unsafe maneuver,” forcing the US aircraft to take evasive action, according to Indo-Pacific Command.

 U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

A Chinese fighter jet intercepted a US reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea last week and performed an "unsafe maneuver," forcing the US aircraft to take evasive action, according to Indo-Pacific Command, the command responsible for overseeing US military operations in the region.

On December 21, a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter jet flew within 20 feet of the nose of an RC-135 Rivet Joint, a US Air Force reconnaissance plane with about 30 people on board. In response, the RC-135 had to take "evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision," INDOPACOM said in a statement Thursday.

