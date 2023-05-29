 Skip to main content
China sends first civilian astronaut to space as Shenzhou-16 blasts off

(CNN) — China sent its first civilian astronaut into orbit on Tuesday, as it launched the Shenzhou-16 mission to its space station for its second in-orbit crew rotation, marking another step forward for the country’s ambitious space program.

The three Shenzhou-16 astronauts blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the desert of China’s Gansu province at 9:31 a.m. on Tuesday morning, headed for the Tiangong space station orbiting earth.

CNN’s Martha Zhou, Dhruv Tikekar and Alex Stambaugh contributed to this report.

