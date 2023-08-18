 Skip to main content
China launches military drills around Taiwan as US wraps up landmark summit with South Korea and Japan

A still from a video released by Taiwan showing its navy, army and air force in action. It released the video as China announced it was holding drills around the island.

 Taiwan Military News Agency/Reuters

(CNN) — China’s military launched joint air and sea patrols around Taiwan this weekend as leaders from the United States, South Korea and Japan wrapped up a landmark summit at Camp David aimed at shoring up their alliances.

“The patrols and exercises are meant to train the coordination of military vessels and airplanes and their ability to seize control of air and sea spaces,” said Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command, according to state news agency Xinhua.

