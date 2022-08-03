 Skip to main content
China fires missiles near Taiwan in live-fire drills as PLA encircles island

China fired multiple missiles toward waters near northeastern and southwestern Taiwan on Thursday, the island's Defense Ministry said, as Beijing makes good on its promise that Taipei will pay a price for hosting US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command said in a statement that multiple missiles had been fired into the sea off the eastern part of Taiwan. It said all the missiles hit their target accurately.

CNN's Rob Picheta, Wayne Chang, Emi Jozuka and Eric Cheung contributed to this report.

