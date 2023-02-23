 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with higher gusts. Seas 7 to 12
feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

China calls for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire as claims to neutrality questioned

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) meets Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, in Moscow in February of 2022.

 Cao Yang/Xinhua/Getty Images/FILE

China has reiterated its calls for a political settlement to the Ukraine conflict on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion, as Beijing comes under increasing pressure from the United States and its allies over its growing partnership with Moscow.

In a newly released position paper Friday, China's Foreign Ministry called for a resumption of peace talks, an end to unilateral sanctions, and stressed its opposition to the use of nuclear weapons -- a stance Chinese leader Xi Jinping communicated to Western leaders last year.

CNN's Beijing bureau and Jake Kwon contributed to reporting.

