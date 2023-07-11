 Skip to main content
China-based hackers breached US government email accounts, Microsoft and White House say

The US government is conducting an investigation to determine the full extent of the apparent breach of government email accounts, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

 Issouf Sanogo/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — China-based hackers have breached email accounts at two-dozen organizations, including some United States government agencies, in an apparent spying campaign aimed at acquiring sensitive information, according to statements from Microsoft and the White House late Tuesday.

The full scope of the hack is being investigated, but US officials and Microsoft have been quietly scrambling in recent weeks to assess the impact of the hack, which targeted unclassified email systems, and contain the fallout.

