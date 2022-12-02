 Skip to main content
Children's painkillers are in high demand as respiratory illnesses continue to rise

With all but six states experiencing "high" or "very high" respiratory virus levels, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, certain over-the-counter children's medications are hard to find in many places across the United States.

 CDC/AP

The availability of children's painkillers first started dropping in June. After some recovery in early fall, it started to dip again in November, according to market research firm Nielsen IQ, which tracks point of sale data from retailers.

CNN's Deidre McPhillips and Mandy Gaither Nottingham contributed to this report.

