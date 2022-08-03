 Skip to main content
Cell function restored in pigs after death, scientists say

Researchers at Yale University say they have been able to restore blood circulation and other cellular functions in pigs a full hour after the animals' deaths, suggesting that cells don't die as quickly as scientists had assumed.

 Sestan Laboratory/Yale School of Medicine

With more research, the cutting-edge technique could someday potentially help preserve human organs for longer, allowing more people to receive transplants.

