 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CDC recommends new preventive RSV shot for all infants

  • Updated
  • 0
CDC recommends new preventive RSV shot for all infants

A computer-generated image of the new shot to protect newborns from RSV. The injection will be covered by employer and government health plans.

 Courtesy AstraZeneca

(CNN) — All infants under 8 months of age should get a new antibody shot to protect against severe respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, according to a recommendation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A panel of independent experts that advises the agency – the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, known as ACIP – voted unanimously on Thursday to recommend the injection, which will be added to the CDC’s childhood immunization schedule now that CDC director Dr. Mandy Cohen has signed off on the recommendation.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred