CDC investigates salmonella outbreak linked to flour

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a salmonella outbreak that has been linked to flour, and it's urging people not to eat or play with uncooked dough or batter.

A dozen illnesses -- including three hospitalizations -- have been reported in connection with the outbreak, spanning 11 states. However, the CDC says that the scale of the outbreak is probably much larger than the number of reported cases suggests.

