 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CDC identifies Gold Medal flour as source of salmonella outbreak

  • 0
CDC identifies Gold Medal flour as source of salmonella outbreak

Investigators have identified Gold Medal flour as the source of a salmonella outbreak that has infected at least 13 people in 12 states, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

 U.S. Food & Drug

Investigators have identified Gold Medal flour as the source of a salmonella outbreak that has infected at least 13 people in 12 states, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

General Mills announced last week that it's recalling 2-, 5- and 10-pound bags of bleached and unbleached all-purpose Gold Medal flour that have a "better if used by date" of March 27 or 28, 2024.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred