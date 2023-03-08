 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 9 to
14 feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and
Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Cartel suspected of American kidnappings issues alleged apology letter

The cartel believed responsible for the armed kidnapping last week that killed two American tourists and a Mexican woman in Matamoros, Mexico, issued an apology letter and handed over five of their members to local authorities, according to images circulating online and a version of the letter obtained by CNN from an official familiar with the ongoing investigation.

The source told CNN that investigators believe the letter to be authentic.

CNN's Sahar Akbarzai, David Shortell, Alberto Bello, Andi Babineau, Rosa Flores, Dianne Gallagher, Paul Murphy, Caroll Alvarado and Andy Rose contributed to this report.

