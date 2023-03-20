 Skip to main content
Capitol Police see no current threat to US Capitol, but DC prepares after Trump calls for potential indictment protests

Capitol Police see no current threat to US Capitol, but DC prepares after Trump calls for potential indictment protests

The US Capitol Police force "is not currently tracking any direct or credible threats to the US Capitol" ahead of a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump, according to a department intelligence assessment obtained by CNN.

Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that his arrest is imminent and issued an extraordinary call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.

But officials in Washington are preparing for demonstrations that could erupt, a district official told CNN on Monday.

CNN's Paula Reid and Shimon Prokupecz contributed to this report.

