Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas building to 8 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Capitol Police clear suspicious vehicle and detain three near Supreme Court

DC arrests

US Capitol Police have detained three people after responding Wednesday to a suspicious vehicle near the US Supreme Court

US Capitol Police have detained three people after responding Wednesday to a suspicious vehicle near the US Supreme Court.

After initially closing off several streets in the area, police cleared the vehicle, which they described as a "small white van," in the early evening.

An error occurred