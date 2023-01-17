 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Capitol Police chief says threats against members of Congress 'still too high' despite drop in case numbers

  • 0
Capitol Police chief says threats against members of Congress 'still too high' despite drop in case numbers

US Capitol police officers gather on the east front plaza of the Capitol in February of 2022 in Washington, DC.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The US Capitol Police's threat investigations dropped in 2022 for the first time in five years but the agency's police chief said the number of threats against members of Congress is "still too high."

The latest figure released Tuesday comes just months after an attack on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband and days after the two-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol -- events that forced lawmakers to contend with the gravity of political violence and threats.

CNN's Zachary Cohen, Whitney Wild, Annie Grayer, Daniella Diaz and Melanie Zanona contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred