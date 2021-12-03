Cannibalistic lancetfish washes up on a San Diego beach, the first one preserved by science since 1996

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH TUESDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
The Flood Watch is now in effect for
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be
possible.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands
* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow
of streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be
closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots
due to runoff. Isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in
the Big Island's Kau District, and Piilani Highway on Maui,
may be closed in one or more locations, resulting in long
detours or even the isolation of communities. Landslides may
also occur in areas with steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A prolonged period of heavy rainfall is anticipated as a slow-
moving kona low develops west of Kauai, and moisture
associated with a front stalls over the islands. In the short
term, the stalling front will bring the greatest potential for
heavy rain over Maui and the Big Island. As the low forms west
of Kauai on Saturday, moisture associated with the front will
gradually spread back toward Oahu and Kauai County. This will
bring the threat of heavy rainfall to all islands well into
next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
MOLOKAI AND MAUI...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
AND MOLOKAI...
.A very large north-northwest swell will fill in this evening,
then quickly build tonight and Saturday. Surf will increase slowly
today, then quickly ramp up tonight and Saturday. The swell will
gradually shift more out of the north beginning Saturday night,
then slowly lower through the first part of next week.
...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights building to 20 to 30 feet Saturday.
* WHERE...Along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu,
Molokai, and Maui.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across
portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong
longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally
impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering
the water could face significant injury or death.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 25 kt, with higher
gusts, and seas 11 to 16 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Cannibalistic lancetfish washes up on a San Diego beach, the first one preserved by science since 1996. Photos obtained by Lauren Johnson from Ben Frable. Permission for CNN to use across all platforms and distribute to affils. Made one time use so it doesn’t get grabbed for an unrelated story.
(CNN) -- Beachgoers discovered a 4-foot lancetfish washed up near the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at University of California, San Diego Tuesday. Although not particularly rare, researchers noted it was the first lancetfish preserved by science since 1996, and only the 17th preserved from a San Diego beach since 1947.
The finding comes just a week after a Pacific footballfish -- a deep-sea anglerfish much rarer than the lancetfish -- washed up about three miles away on Black's Beach.
The fish, whose catalog name is SIO 21-37, is the newest addition to the SIO's Vertebrate Collection. Manager Ben Frable told CNN the fish was found at La Jolla Shores alive but didn't survive once on land. It had been "bombarded by seagulls," according to Frable. SIO 21-37, though, will be preserved for possibly hundreds of years.
Frable suspects the fish could have landed on the beach for a number of reasons including running from a predator or getting caught in a current and not being strong enough to swim out.
Lancetfish are known for their enormous eyes, fanged jaws, and a slithery body, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Lancetfish, which are hermaphrodites, animals with both reproductive organs, are notorious cannibals which also feed on other fish and invertebrates. The fish can grow to more than 7 feet long and barely digest their food.
But Frable confirms cannibalism is not as taboo in the fish world as it seems.
"So they have a pretty varied diet, but other lancetfish do seem to be pretty popular. But what's really interesting is other lancetfish don't really show up in their diet until the fish are about 3 feet long," he said.
Frable said little is known about lancetfish and this particular behavior since they are not easily observed at lower depths, even though they are found in all of the world's oceans. The lab took tissue samples that could be used to determine genetics and other data.
"From a research perspective, lancetfish help provide a window into the open ocean food web," Frable said. "So being able to learn more about how nitrogen and carbon are moving around in the open ocean and what that might mean for interactions on a global scale is super important."