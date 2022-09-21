 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cancer death rates fall steadily in the US, with more survivors than ever

  • Updated
  • 0
Cancer death rates fall steadily in the US, with more survivors than ever

Chemo drug, Paclitaxel drips from the bag en route to a cancer patient. According to a new report, more people are surviving cancer than ever before in the United States.

 Richard Lautens/Toronto Star/Getty Images

More people are surviving cancer than ever before in the United States, according to a new report from the American Association for Cancer Research.

In the past three years, the number of cancer survivors in the US -- defined as living people who have had a cancer diagnosis -- increased by more than a million. There are 18 million survivors in the US as of January, with that number expected to increase to 26 million by 2040, the association said. The report notes that there were only 3 million US cancer survivors in 1971.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred