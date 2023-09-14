 Skip to main content
Caesars and MGM grapple with hacks as cybersecurity in Vegas is under scrutiny

Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Friday, July 28. Hackers stole Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers from a “significant number” of loyalty program customers of Caesars Entertainment, the hospitality and casino giant said September 14.

 Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — Hackers stole Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers from a “significant number” of loyalty program customers of Caesars Entertainment, the hospitality and casino giant said Thursday.

The disclosure comes as another big Las Vegas brand, MGM Resorts, is recovering from its own apparent cyberattack in which guests on Monday reported being unable to make room charges and access their rooms with their digital keys.

