Buckle up because Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande are all releasing new music on the same day

  • Updated
Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and Ariana Grande are set to release new music on August 24.

(CNN) — Buckle up – it’s a big week for pop music, with artists such as Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande among others all set to release new music starting Thursday night.

Gomez first began teasing her new music last week when she tweeted, “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while.” She added that while she continues to work on her third studio album, she “wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

