Bronny James, son of LeBron James, suffers cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice

Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, looks on during the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit on April 8, at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon.

 Sam Forencich/NBAE/Getty Images

(CNN) — Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California and was hospitalized on Monday, according to a statement from a family spokesperson.

He is out of the intensive care unit and in stable condition, the statement said.

CNN’s Jill Martin contributed to this report.

