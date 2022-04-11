Britney Spears says she is pregnant By Lisa Respers France, CNN Apr 11, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Singer Britney Spears, seen here at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton in 2018, has announced she's expecting. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Britney Spears has shared that she and partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby.On Monday, Spears posted on her verified Instagram account that she had lost weight to go on her recent Maui vacation, only to gain it back.She wrote that Asghari told her she was "food pregnant.""So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby," Spears wrote.The singer said she "won't be going out as much" to prevent paparazzi from getting photos of her pregnant, which they sell to make money.She is the mother of two teen sons, Sean and Jayden, with ex husband Kevin Federline.CNN has reached out to a representative for Spears for comment.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Harris' deputy press secretary leaving her office in latest high-profile departure Mar 16, 2022 COVID-19 A highly changed coronavirus variant was found in deer after nearly a year in hiding, researchers suggest Mar 2, 2022 Top Stories DHS bulletin warns of 'diverse and challenging' terrorism threats ahead of holidays Updated Nov 15, 2021 Business Why Taco Bell will stop selling its wings Jan 12, 2022 Local Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre agree to settle sex abuse lawsuit Feb 15, 2022 Local Official: Army football player hospitalized after 6 overdose Mar 11, 2022 Recommended for you