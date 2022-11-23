Brazilian court rejects election challenge from outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro

..WIND ADVISORY TONIGHT FOR THE WESTERN ISLANDS SPREADING
EASTWARD ACROSS THE REMAINDER OF THE ISLANDS THANKSGIVING...
.A cold front approaching the state from the northwest, will
generate strong and gusty northeast winds across the islands.
Winds will increase over the western end of the island chain
tonight, before expanding eastward across the rest of the islands
early Thanksgiving Day. The potential for very strong wind gusts
continues across typical locations, like mountain ridges and
leeward zones prone to local accelerations and downsloping. In
addition, exposed north through east facing slopes and beaches may
have brief periods of strong wind gusts, especially immediately
following the frontal passage.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to drive, especially for drivers in high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 13 to 18 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The head of Brazil's electoral court on November 23 rejected Jair Bolsonaro's petition to annul ballots from this year's presidential vote. Bolsonaro is seen here on November 1 in Brasilia.
The head of Brazil's electoral court on Wednesday rejected Jair Bolsonaro's petition to annul ballots from this year's presidential vote, calling the outgoing President's allegation that some voting machines had malfunctioned "ludicrous and illicit" and "ostensibly conspiratorial toward the democratic rule of law."
In his ruling, Chief Justice of the Supreme Electoral Court Alexandre De Moraes said all models of electronic ballots were "perfectly identifiable in a clear, secure and integral way." He also ordered Bolsonaro's right-wing Liberal Party to pay a fine of 22 million reais ($4.1 million) for "bad faith litigation."
Bolsonaro narrowly lost a run-off vote last month to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, popularly known as "Lula," who is due to be inaugurated as president on January 1.
Since then Bolsonaro has stopped short of explicitly conceding that he lost, but has previously said he would "continue to fulfill all commandments of the constitution" -- leading observers to believe that he would cooperate with the transfer of power.
But in the petition filed on Tuesday, Bolsonaro and the leader of his Liberal Party alleged that some voting machines had malfunctioned and any votes cast through them should be annulled.
Citing analysis by a company hired by Bolsonaro's party, the complaint claimed that removing those votes would hand Bolsonaro victory.
Election authorities have previously said that the same voting machines were used in the first round of elections and the run-off vote.
In a news conference Wednesday, Liberal Party congressman Valdemar Costa Neto claimed Bolsonaro's party only asked "for verification of the second round as we understand it would be impossible to do so in the first round due to the number of people [candidates] affected."
Last month's heated election came amid a tense and polarized political climate in Brazil, which has been struggling with high inflation, limited growth and rising poverty.
Lula da Silva received more than 60 million votes -- according to the election authority's final tally -- the most in Brazilian history and breaking his own record from 2006.