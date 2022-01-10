 Skip to main content

Bob Saget's cause of death being investigated

  • 0
An autopsy was completed on Bob Saget on January 10, according to the Orange County Medical Examiner in Florida.

 Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

An autopsy was completed on Bob Saget Monday, according to the Orange County Medical Examiner in Florida.

"At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said in a statement to CNN. "The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete."

The "Fuller House" was found dead in his Orlando hotel room Sunday. He was 65.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office released a death investigation report, obtained by CNN, which stated they found no signs of foul play in the "orderly" hotel room.

Saget had been expected to check out of the Ritz-Carlton on Sunday morning and his family members contacted hotel security when they were unable to reach the star, according to the report.

"He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the Saget family said in a statement to CNN on Sunday night. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.