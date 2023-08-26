 Skip to main content
Bob Barker, former longtime host of ‘The Price Is Right,’ dead at 99

(CNN) — Bob Barker, the “Price Is Right” host whose silky-smooth command, impish sense of humor and advocacy for animal welfare issues made him a beloved fixture on television for more than 35 years, has died. He was 99.

The news was confirmed by his representative Roger Neal. No cause of death was provided.

