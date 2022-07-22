 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Bo Jackson covered all funeral expenses for Uvalde victims' families, governor says

  • Updated
  • 0
Bo Jackson covered all funeral expenses for Uvalde victims' families, governor says

Former sports star Bo Jackson covered all funeral expenses for the families of the victims of the Uvalde school massacre.

 Brian Kersey/Getty Images

Former sports star Bo Jackson covered all funeral expenses for the families of the victims of the Uvalde school massacre "so they would have one less thing to worry about as they grieved," according to a statement from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told CNN that Jackson flew in and presented a check for $170,000 to Abbott while in Uvalde to cover the expenses.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK