 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bitcoin price on the skids as investors pull $1 billion from crypto

  • 0
Bitcoin price on the skids as investors pull $1 billion from crypto

The price of bitcoin has dropped as part of a broader sell-off of risky assets.

 Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

London (CNN) — The price of bitcoin has dropped nearly 9% since early Thursday as part of a broader sell-off of risky assets. A report that Elon Musk’s Space X had dumped the cryptocurrency stoked investors’ fears.

According to CoinGlass, a cryptocurrency trading platform, $1 billion has been drained from cryptocurrencies over the past 24 hours — with bitcoin accounting for nearly half of that loss.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred