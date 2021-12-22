Billionaire Jeff Green leaves the Mormon church, donates $600K to LGBTQ organization

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.An elevated north-northeast swell will hold through the night and
begin a slow decline on Thursday. Strong trade winds will
contribute to east shore surf and will produce very rough
conditions.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, decreasing to 7 to 10 feet Thursday
afternoon.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
FILE - The Salt Lake Temple, at Temple Square is shown on Oct. 5, 2019, in Salt Lake City. A billionaire who is believed to be the wealthiest person originally from Utah has formally renounced his membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and rebuked the faith on social issues and LGBTQ rights. Jeff T. Green, who has pledged to donate 90% of his estimated $5 billion advertising-technology wealth, starting with a donation to a LGBTQ-rights group in the state, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
(CNN) -- Jeff Green, reportedly one of the richest people from Utah, has officially left The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and is donating $600,000 to Equality Utah, according to a letter obtained by CNN. Equality Utah describes itself as, "Utah's Premier LGBTQ Civil Rights Organization."
In the letter dated Thursday and addressed to President Russell Nelson, Green explained that he unofficially left the church about a decade ago and has just recently, "requested the removal" of his records.
Green cited the church's wealth, and its "unhealthy paradigms around gender roles" as some of the reasons why he left.
"The church has been wealthy for many generations and yet doesn't do nearly as much as it could," Green said. "Given you claim to represent the will of God and act as a special witness of Jesus, the Mormon church should be doing more to help the world and its members with its wealth."
"I believe the Mormon church has hindered global progress in women's rights, civil rights and racial equality, and LGBTQ+ rights," the letter also read.
CNN has reached out to the church for comment.
Green is worth $5.2 billion according to Forbes. His company, The Trade Desk, of which he is CEO and chairman, had $836 million in revenue in 2020 according to Forbes. Ian Colley, the senior vice president of communications and editor in chief of The Trade Desk, confirmed in an email to CNN that Green is donating $600,000 to Equality Utah.