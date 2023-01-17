 Skip to main content
Biden welcomes the Golden State Warriors back to the White House

President Joe Biden (left) and Vice President Kamala Harris hold up jerseys as Stephen Curry (right) looks on during an event to honor the 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors at the White House on January 17.

 Oliver Contreras/Sipa/AP

President Joe Biden welcomed the Golden State Warriors to the White House on Tuesday to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship, marking their return to the building for the first time since a high-profile clash with former President Donald Trump.

"Today, the Golden State Warriors are known as one of the most successful franchises in basketball and all of sport. Four NBA titles, six finals in the last eight seasons. That ain't bad, man. A statline of a dynasty but the last couple of years are pretty tough," Biden said in remarks from the East Room. "They struggled in 2020, missed the playoffs in '21, and critics wonder (if) this team was gone for good as a championship team."

CNN's Travis Caldwell and Donald Judd contributed to this report.

