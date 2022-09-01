 Skip to main content
Biden warns Trump and his closest followers are trying to undermine American democracy in combative speech

President Joe Biden delivered his sharpest rebuke yet of Republicans and their fealty to his predecessor in an evening speech in Philadelphia on Thursday, alleging they "thrive on chaos" and warning their attempts to undermine democracy could devolve into violence.

"They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies," Biden said in front of a red-lit Independence Hall, harnessing the historic setting to call for a reckoning on the movement led by former President Donald Trump.

CNN's Jeremy Diamond and Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.

