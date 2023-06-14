 Skip to main content
Biden vetoes legislation rolling back EPA emissions standards

President Joe Biden shows an air quality chart caused by Canadian wildfires before a joint-press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the East Room of the White House in Washington on June 8.

 Kevin Lamarque/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday vetoed SJ Res. 11, a Republican-backed bill that would’ve rolled back a 2022 EPA rule that set stronger vehicle emissions standards to reduce air pollution set to take effect in model year 2027.

“Earlier today, President Biden vetoed SJ Resolution 11, the most recent attempt by congressional Republicans to pollute the air our children breathe,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during a White House press briefing.

