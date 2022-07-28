 Skip to main content
Biden urges Democrats to quickly pass Manchin and Schumer's climate and economic deal: 'Pass it for America'

President Joe Biden will speak on July 28 on the economic and climate package announced by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that's giving a surprise boost to the President's legislative agenda.

President Joe Biden on Thursday urged congressional Democrats to quickly pass the surprise agreement on a health care and energy spending bill that has breathed new life into his legislative agenda.

"This bill is far from perfect. It's a compromise. But it's often how progress is made, by compromises. The fact is that my message to Congress is this: This is the strongest bill you can pass to lower inflation, cut the deficit, reduce health care costs, tackle the climate crises and promote energy security -- all the time while reducing the burdens facing working-class and middle-class families," Biden said during a speech at the White House the day after the deal was announced.

