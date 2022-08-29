 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biden to speak about 'the continued battle for the soul of the nation' Thursday

  • 0
Biden to speak about 'the continued battle for the soul of the nation' Thursday

President Joe Biden, seen here on August 25, will travel to Philadelphia on September 1 for a primetime speech on "the continued battle for the soul of the nation" in front of Independence Hall.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

President Joe Biden will travel to Philadelphia on Thursday for a primetime speech on "the continued battle for the soul of the nation" in front of Independence Hall, the White House said Monday.

The speech will come a week after the President returned to the campaign trail with a fiery speech in which he offered one of his sharpest rebukes of Republicans who have stuck to the credo of his predecessor, labeling it "semi-fascism" and predicting it has gone too far for most of the country. NBC News was first to report on the Philadelphia speech.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK