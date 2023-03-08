Biden to propose cutting the deficits by nearly $3 trillion

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS UNTIL 12 AM
HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH
6 PM HST SUNDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT FROM 6 PM
HST THIS EVENING THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A strong cold front will sweep from west to east across the
islands through tonight. Strong and gusty winds will continue
through 12 AM Thursday across the lower elevations of all
islands.
Strong winds will also affect the higher elevations on the Big
Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly strong and
long lasting over the Big Island. The winds are not expected to
be as strong or last as long over the Haleakala summit.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT HST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized
gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and
lower elevations of Maui and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 12 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make
it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots.
Seas building to 15 to 22 feet today.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
President Joe Biden, seen here in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 1, is set to call for at least $2 trillion in deficit reduction when he lays out his budget in Philadelphia, advocating for raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations.
President Joe Biden will propose cutting the deficits by nearly $3 trillion over the next decade in his budget blueprint, the White House announced on Wednesday.
"The president's budget, which we will release tomorrow, will cut the deficit by nearly $3 trillion over the next 10 years. That's nearly a $6 trillion difference between the president's budget and congressional Republicans' agenda, which would add $3 trillion to the debt," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at Wednesday's briefing.
Those cuts, Jean-Pierre said, will be paid for by tax reforms aimed at the wealthy and large corporations, as well as cuts to "wasteful spending on special interests, like Big Oil and Big Pharma."
She went after former President Donald Trump's fiscal policy, including what she described as a "reckless and unpaid tax handout for the wealthy and large corporations, which added nearly $2 trillion to the deficit."
The deficit reduction will be a central part of Biden's budget proposal and a symbolic marker as the president approaches the showdown with House Republicans over the looming debt ceiling crisis.
The White House's new deficit-cutting figure is aimed squarely at the House GOP, who have said they will not agree to raise the debt ceiling later this year unless the White House negotiates spending cuts.
The White House has said the two should proceed on separate tracks and that raising the debt ceiling is non-negotiable. Administration officials have argued that a combination of the proposals backed by some GOP lawmakers would add more than $2.7 trillion to the national debt.
Biden had said as recently as last week that his budget proposal would cut the deficits by $2 trillion, a figure he first announced last month during his State of the Union address.
"The plan I'm going to show you is going to cut the deficit by another $2 trillion. And it won't cut a single bit of Medicare or Social Security. In fact, we're going to extend the Medicare Trust Fund at least two decades," Biden said.
He continued, "I will not raise taxes on anyone making under $400,000. But we'll pay for it the way we talked about tonight: By making sure that the wealthy and big corporations pay their fair share."
More details on Biden's budget are expected in the coming days as the administration begins its rollout.
The budget is unlikely to become law -- presidential budgets rarely pass through Congress untouched -- but it is an important marker for Biden's political future that will be shaped by the fight over the debt limit and his expected reelection announcement later this spring.
Biden has offered up several revenue-raising proposals that could help him reach his deficit reduction goals, including a new tax on households worth more than $100 million and quadrupling the tax on stock buybacks.