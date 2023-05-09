 Skip to main content
Biden to meet with congressional leadership as threat of national debt default looms

Biden to meet with congressional leadership as threat of national debt default looms

President Joe Biden is set to meet with congressional leadership on Tuesday as the threat of national debt default looms. Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are pictured here on Capitol Hill on March 17, in Washington, DC.

 Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

President Joe Biden is set to meet with congressional leadership on Tuesday amid a stalemate in Washington to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default that would have catastrophic economic consequences.

A path forward to raising the debt ceiling remains unclear. House Republicans want to attach spending reductions to a debt ceiling increase and have passed a debt limit plan that does just that. But Biden and congressional Democrats are insisting on passing a clean increase on the debt limit before addressing a framework for spending.

CNN's Morgan Rimmer, Haley Talbot, Melanie Zanona, Manu Raju and Krystal Hur contributed to this report.

An error occurred