WATCH LIVE: Biden to issue a warning over American democracy in rare prime-time speech: 'We have to defend it'

Biden to issue a warning over American democracy in rare prime-time speech: 'We have to defend it'

President Joe Biden's 'direct' prime-time address on democracy comes as he grows more concerned about Trump's influence. Biden is seen here speaking in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on August 30.

 Evan Vucci/AP

A pair of fiery speeches inside packed gymnasiums over the past week left even some White House aides surprised at President Joe Biden's new-found electricity.

Yet when he delivers a rare prime-time address Thursday evening in Philadelphia, Biden's somber assessment of American democracy isn't likely to generate any cheering from the in-person audience in front of Independence Hall. Thursday's remarks will instead adopt a far graver tone, officials say.

CNN's Jeremy Diamond contributed to this report.

