Biden to deliver 'Cancer Moonshot' speech on anniversary of famous JFK moon speech

Biden to deliver 'Cancer Moonshot' speech on anniversary of famous JFK moon speech

President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan investments in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 2.

 Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden will deliver a speech on the "Cancer Moonshot" initiative at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Monday, aiming to draw attention to his administration's efforts to halve the cancer death rate over the next 25 years.

Biden's remarks, which will take place on the 60th anniversary of Kennedy's famous "We choose to go to the moon" speech, will draw parallels between the former President's goal of landing a man on the moon and Biden's own "vision for another American moonshot -- a future where we end cancer as we know it," a White House official previewing the speech first to CNN said.

CNN's Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.

