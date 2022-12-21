 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters and channels except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Biden tells a thankful Zelensky that Ukrainians 'inspire the world' as leaders begin historic meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House on Wednesday launching a dramatic visit to the US -- his first trip outside his homeland since it was invaded 300 days ago -- to rally his top international partner behind sustained military and economic assistance.

"It's good to have you back," President Joe Biden said in the Oval Office at the start of what were expected to be lengthy talks about the path forward in Ukraine. "It's an honor to be by your side in the united defense against what is a brutal, brutal war that is being waged by Putin."

