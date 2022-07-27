 Skip to main content
Biden speaks with China's Xi as tension grows over Taiwan

Biden speaks with China's Xi as tension grows over Taiwan

President Joe Biden will speak with President Xi Jinping on July 28, according to US officials, their fifth conversation since February 2021.

President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held a lengthy and candid discussion about Taiwan on Thursday as tensions mount between Washington and Beijing, despite Biden's onetime hope of stabilizing the world's most important country-to-country relationship.

The issue has emerged as a serious point of contention, as US officials fear a more imminent Chinese move on the self-governing island and as a potential visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prompts warnings from Beijing and a concerted effort by the Biden administration to prevent tensions from spiraling into conflict.

CNN's Arlette Saenz and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

