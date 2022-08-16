 Skip to main content
Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law

On August 16, President Joe Biden will sign a sweeping $750 billion health care, tax and climate bill into law. Biden is pictured speaking in Auburn, Washington, on April 22.

 Karen Ducey/Getty Images

President Joe Biden signed a sweeping $750 billion health care, tax and climate bill into law at the White House on Tuesday -- marking a major victory for his administration and the Democratic Party ahead of the midterm elections.

Biden said during a signing ceremony in the State Dining Room that the legislation, called the Inflation Reduction Act, is "one of the most significant laws in our history."

CNN's Donald Judd, Alex Rogers, Clare Foran, Ali Zaslav, Manu Raju and Edward-Isaac Dovere contributed to this report.

