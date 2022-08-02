 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biden signs executive order aimed at safeguarding abortion access and providing guidance to health care providers

  • 0
Biden signs executive order aimed at safeguarding abortion access and providing guidance to health care providers

President Joe Biden will sign another executive order on August 3 as part of his administration's efforts to help ensure access to abortion in light of the Supreme Court's decision earlier this summer to eliminate the federal right to the procedure.

 Evan Vucci/AP

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order to help ensure access to abortion in light of the Supreme Court's decision earlier this summer to eliminate the constitutional right to the procedure.

The President said the order will help women travel out of state to receive abortions, ensures health care providers comply with federal law so women aren't delayed in getting care and advances research and data collection "to evaluate the impact that this reproductive health crisis is having on maternal health and other health conditions."

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK