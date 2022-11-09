 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biden set to take a midterm victory lap even as key races remain close

  • 0
Biden set to take a midterm victory lap even as key races remain close

On November 9, President Joe Biden will address reporters after appearing to withstand historic and political headwinds in the midterm elections. Biden is pictured here in Philadelphia on November 5.

 Hannah Beier/Reuters

President Joe Biden will address reporters Wednesday after appearing to withstand historic and political headwinds in the midterm elections, staving off resounding Republican wins even as his presidency is now likely entering a new period of divided government.

The results were neither the "thumping" George W. Bush described during his own post-midterms press conference in 2006 nor the "shellacking'" Barack Obama said Democrats endured in 2010.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred