Biden seeks to preempt GOP attempts to slash federal workforce with new proposal

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Kempsville Recreation Center on February 28 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/File

Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration is seeking to strengthen protections for federal workers as a host of Republican candidates, including frontrunner Donald Trump, make reducing and altering the federal workforce a key component of their campaigns.

In a new proposed rule, the administration seeks to clarify civil service protections for federal workers and make it more difficult to reclassify them into a category where they could be stripped of certain protections.

