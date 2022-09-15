 Skip to main content
Biden says Republicans are 'playing politics with human beings' after DeSantis and Abbott send migrants to Martha's Vineyard and DC

Venezuelan migrants are seen at the Martha's Vineyard Regional High School, Massachusetts, U.S. September 14.

 Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette/Reuters

President Joe Biden criticized state Republican officials who have been sending migrants north this year to protest his administration's immigration policies, accusing them of "playing politics with human beings."

"Instead of working with us on solutions, Republicans are playing politics with human beings, using them as props. What they're doing is simply wrong. It's un-American, it's reckless and we have a process in place to manage migrants at the border. We're working to make sure it's safe and orderly and humane. Republican officials should not interfere with that process by waging these political stunts," Biden told attendees at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Gala on Thursday evening.

