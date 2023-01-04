 Skip to main content
Biden says he intends to visit US-Mexico border during next week's trip

US President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure law in front of the Brent Spence Bridge in Covington, Kentucky, on January 4.

 Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he intends to visit to US-Mexico border when he travels next week to the North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City.

"That's my intention, we're working out the details now," Biden told reporters before boarding Air Force One.

