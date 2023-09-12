 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biden’s ambitious efforts to strengthen the social safety net are fraying

  • 0
Biden’s ambitious efforts to strengthen the social safety net are fraying

US President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan in March 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — For a few fleeting months in 2021, it looked like President Joe Biden was making great strides in his promise to even the playing field for more Americans.

In mid-March of that year, Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act that provided big stimulus checks, more aid for the unemployed, the hungry, parents and small businesses and much more. But it also would put in place – if even temporarily – many social supports that party leaders had been trying to accomplish for years and might, they hoped, be hard to unravel.

CNN’s Katie Lobosco contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred