Biden rings in new year, says there's 'no quit in America'

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 1015 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 648 PM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain over the island of Oahu. Rain was falling at a
rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Ponding reported on island
roadways.
- Affected area include the entire island of Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1015 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
In a New Year's Eve message Friday, President Joe Biden said he's "more optimistic about America's future than I've ever been."
"We learned again this year what we've always known: There's no quit in America," Biden said in a pre-recorded video airing on ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rocking Eve with Ryan Seacrest."
"No matter how tough the challenge, how high the obstacles, we always overcome. This virus has been tough, but we've been tougher."
Biden, who was joined by First Lady Jill Biden and their new puppy, Commander, struck an optimistic tone entering 2022, observing, "You know, at our best, we've taken every crisis we face and turned it into an opportunity to be a stronger and a better nation."
The First Lady paid tribute to front-line workers, praising "the dedication shown by the doctors and nurses, educators and parents, first responders and all front-line and essential workers," and paying tribute to members of the military and their families, "who stand guard over our freedom all over the world and here at home."