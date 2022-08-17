 Skip to main content
Biden 'rejects' defunding the FBI amid calls from some Republicans

The White House condemns calls from some members of the Republican Party, to "defund the FBI" in the wake of last week's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. President Joe Biden, pictured here, on August 10, in Washington.

 Evan Vucci/AP

The White House is strongly condemning calls from some members of the Republican Party, including some elected lawmakers, to "defund the FBI" in the wake of last week's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

The pushback marks the White House's most aggressive response to the FBI's search to date and comes as other Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, are sounding alarms on this message amid heightened threats to law enforcement.

CNN's Josh Campbell, Jessica Schneider, Donie O'Sullivan, Paul P. Murphy, Priscilla Alvarez, and Alex Rogers contributed to this report.

