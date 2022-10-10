 Skip to main content
Biden promises Ukraine 'advanced air defense systems' after Russian missile strikes

Biden promises Ukraine 'advanced air defense systems' after Russian missile strikes

President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on October 10 after a deluge of Russian missiles targeted cities across Ukraine.

 Getty

President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday after a deluge of Russian missiles targeted cities across Ukraine, condemning the strikes and pledging continued US security assistance "including advanced air defense systems."

During the call, a White House statement said, Biden "expressed his condemnation of Russia's missile strikes across Ukraine, including in Kyiv, and conveyed his condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured in these senseless attacks. President Biden pledged to continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air defense systems."

CNN's Sam Fossum, Kevin Liptak, Anna Chernova, Jo Shelley, Victoria Butenko and Kylie Atwood

